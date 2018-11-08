Terri-Lynne McClintic is back in prison, Rodney Stafford says ‘it makes me feel amazing’

The father of murdered eight-year-old Tori Stafford says her killer, Terri-Lynne McClintic, is back behind bars.

In a Facebook status post Thursday morning, Rodney Stafford announced he had been told McClintic had been moved back into prison following her controversial transfer to a Saskatchewan healing lodge earlier this year.

Speaking via phone with Global News Radio, Stafford said he was informed earlier Thursday morning of the transfer.

“I just received a phone call maybe a matter of half an hour ago from Correctional Service Canada that the transfer of Terri-Lynne McClintic has taken place overnight last night and she has been moved from the healing lodge,” he said.

“She is now in Edmonton … It’s a medium [security] institution for women.”

The Edmonton Institution for Women is located in the western part of the city.

It is a multi-level prison facility that holds roughly 167 minimum, medium and maximum security prisoners, as was the facility that McClintic had been in before she was moved to the healing lodge.

Tori Stafford’s grandmother tells me McClintic’s transfer happened last night (hours after @RalphGoodale announced policy changes) & that it’s a relief for the family. CSC waited a day to tell family. Significant on big case like this as victims often have complaints about system — Abigail Bimman (@AbigailBimman) November 8, 2018

News of her transfer from Ontario’s Grand Valley Institution to the Okimaw Ohci healing lodge in Saskatchewan sparked a political backlash in the weeks since it became public.

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale announced in response to Conservative demands for him to intervene in the case that he had ordered the commissioner of Correctional Service Canada to conduct a review of both the McClintic transfer as well as the policy allowing it.

READ MORE: Controversial McClintic healing lodge transfer could be immediately reassessed under new rules

On Wednesday, Goodale announced that as a result of that review, the government was implementing new rules effectively immediately for how Correctional Service Canada approves and assesses inmate transfers to healing lodges.

Those new rules apply both to offenders currently in the system as well as future cases.

While neither Goodale nor his spokesperson would comment specifically on the matter, a spokesperson said it is possible that an offender’s placement could have been reassessed within the roughly 24 hours since the new rules were announced.

Stafford, who led a rally in Ottawa last week calling for the government to act, said he feels gratified that McClintic is back behind bars.

“I’m burning on little energy here and I just got a little spark of life knowing that justice is being served,” he said.

“It makes me feel amazing.”

Conservative justice critic Lisa Raitt tweeted in response to the news that “justice has been done.”

Justice has been done. https://t.co/I3pTjkAMnv — Lisa Raitt (@lraitt) November 8, 2018