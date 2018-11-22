Terri-Lynne McClintic transferred back to Grand Valley Institution for Women in Kitchener

Terri-Lynne McClintic is on the move, again.

Rodney Stafford, the father of murdered eight-year-old Tori Stafford, says McClintic, her killer, has been transferred to Grand Valley Institution for Women in Kitchener. McClintic was at the Kitchener facility when her transfer to the Okimaw Ohci healing lodge in Saskatchewan went through months ago.

McClintic’s transfer sparked a backlash among Canadians and politicians after it became public.

Stafford shared news of McClintic’s move back to Kitchener in a Facebook group set up to push for justice for his daughter.

Grand Valley Institution for Women is one of six federal facilities for women across the country. The multi-level prison holds about 215 minimum- and medium-security prisoners with residential-style apartment units for inmates.

Grand Valley is the same prison where McClintic pleaded guilty in 2012 to beating up another inmate. She pleaded guilty in 2010 to the first-degree murder of eight-year-old Tori Stafford.

McClintic was transferred to the Edmonton Institution for Women from the healing lodge Nov. 7.

The child killer was transferred after Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale ordered Correctional Service Canada to conduct a review of both the McClintic transfer as well as the policy allowing it.

The federal government has since implemented new rules for how Correctional Service Canada approves and assesses inmate transfers to healing lodges.