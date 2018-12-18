Watches stolen in Vernon break and enter

Police in Vernon are investigating a business break and enter during the weekend, where thieves stole an undisclosed number of watches.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP say a commercial alarm along the 2900 block of 31st Avenue went off at approximately 10:45 p.m. on Sunday night. When police arrived, they found that the suspects had gained access to the business via the front entrance. Despite arriving quickly, police say the suspects had already fled the scene with a number of Nixon watches.

“Once inside the business, the suspects targeted a glass display case containing the watches,” said RCMP Cpl. Tania Finn.

Police continue to investigate this break and enter. Should anyone have any information regarding the incident, or the location of this merchandise, you are asked to contact Constable Kress of the Vernon RCMP at 250-545-7171.