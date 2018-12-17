London man facing 8 charges following string of break and enters

Police are reminding residents to lock their doors overnight after a string of break ins at a student apartment complex.

READ MORE: 2 men due in London court in connection with 10-hour crime spree in Strathroy-Caradoc

Officers responded to a break and enter call Sunday, after a man woke up to find electronics were stolen from his apartment overnight.

Police say surveillance footage shows eight break and enters happened between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m.

READ MORE: London man facing over 80 criminal charges following lengthy break-and-enter investigation

According to police, the video shows a man trying to open several doors in the building until he found ones that were unlocked.

Officers watched the suspect’s address and saw a man return wearing the same clothing as in the video.

WATCH: Edmonton police reiterate: don’t leave garage door openers in cars!

As a result, a London was charged with seven counts of break and enter with intent to commit an indictable offence and one count of break and enter.