Crime
December 17, 2018 7:23 am

London man facing 8 charges following string of break and enters

By Staff 980 CFPL

A uniformed London police patch, September 6, 2017. (Matthew Trevithick/AM980)

Matthew Trevithick/980 CFPL
Police are reminding residents to lock their doors overnight after a string of break ins at a student apartment complex.

Officers responded to a break and enter call Sunday, after a man woke up to find electronics were stolen from his apartment overnight.

Police say surveillance footage shows eight break and enters happened between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m.

According to police, the video shows a man trying to open several doors in the building until he found ones that were unlocked.

Officers watched the suspect’s address and saw a man return wearing the same clothing as in the video.

As a result, a London was charged with seven counts of break and enter with intent to commit an indictable offence and one count of break and enter.

