Nanaimo woman chases down break and enter suspect to retrieve term paper

A Nanaimo woman will make the grade after chasing down an alleged thief who had broken into her home to retrieve an important school assignment.

Nanaimo RCMP said the incident happened around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, at a home on Marisa Street.

Police received a report of a break-in in progress, with a suspect making a run for it.

The female resident ran after the suspect, who had allegedly taken electronics. Among the stolen items was her backpack, which contained a school paper worth 50 per cent of her grade, police said.

The woman and her common law partner were able to corner the suspect, and were holding her on the ground when police arrived.

Police said a 28-year-old woman was arrested for break and enter and theft.

While the resident’s belongings — and term paper — were recovered, police said they do not advise people to confront criminal suspects.

“We would, however, be remiss to not point out they could have been seriously harmed during the struggle,” said Const. Gary O’Brien of the Nanaimo RCMP.

“We never advocate anyone getting into a physical altercation with a suspect. Officers were responding and if they had simply followed the suspect at a safe distance and provided updates, the outcome would have been the same.”

Police said that while the 34-year-old student and her 38-year-old partner were scuffling with the alleged thief, the suspect spat at her and struck her in the head with a rock.

Both of them sustained minor injuries in the struggle.