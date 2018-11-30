Break-and-enter suspect found driving snowmobile impaired: OPP

A suspect wanted in a break-in north of Peterborough was located while driving a snowmobile on Thursday night.

Peterborough County OPP say around 6:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to assist Bancroft OPP to locate a suspect in a break-and-enter.

Around 8:15 p.m., the suspect was located driving a snowmobile. Police say he was found to be under the influence of alcohol.

Michael Coppins, 23, of North Kawartha Township, was arrested and charged with break-and-enter, driving with more than 80 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood, and two counts of driving while disqualified.

He’ll appear in court in Peterborough on Dec. 20 and in Bancroft on Jan. 22.