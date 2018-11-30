Crime
November 30, 2018 9:56 am

Peterborough cyclist charged after purple heroin, crack cocaine seized

A drug known as purple heroin is shown in a photo provided by OPP. Peterboruogh police say a cyclist was arrested early Friday for having some of the drug in his possession.

A Peterborough man faces drug charges after police stopped a cyclist early Friday.

Just after midnight, a Peterborough Police Service officer stopped a man riding a bicycle in the area of Aylmer and Rink streets because the bike had improper lighting (a Highway Traffic Act offence).

Police discovered say they seized purple heroin (heroin mixed with fentanyl) and crack cocaine.

Mackenzie David Smith, 23, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of drugs and failure to comply with a recognizance.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court later Friday.

