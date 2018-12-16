Winnipeg police arrest 3 people on break and enter, firearms charges
On Dec. 15th, Winnipeg police officers were in the 500 block of Furby Street for an unrelated matter when they saw a suite with a damaged door and frame.
The officer went into the suite and saw three suspects inside.
Two of the suspects gave false identities and one was found to be in possession of an improvised firing device, loaded with a .22 calibre round of ammunition.
READ MORE: Damage in thousands after repeat break-ins at North End Winnipeg charity
WATCH: Dispute leads to discovery of homemade bomb, loaded firearms in Osoyoos residence
Myles Keewatincappo, 29, of Winnipeg has been charged with:
- Break & Enter with Intent – Dwelling House
- Store Firearm or Restricted Weapon Contrary to Regulations
- Possession of a Weapon
- Possession of a Firearm Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized
- Possession of a Loaded Prohibited or Restricted Firearm
- Possession of a Firearm, Prohibited or Restricted Weapon Obtained by Crime
- Possession of Firearm, Restricted/Prohibited Weapon or Ammunition Contrary to Prohibition Order (x2)
- Public Mischief
- Fail to Comply Condition Recognizance by Judge/Justice (x3)
He was also processed on two outstanding arrest warrants.
READ MORE: Winnipeg man accused of 28 break-ins in 17 days
Nicki Beardy, 25, of Winnipeg has been charged with:
- Break & Enter with Intent – Dwelling House
- Public Mischief
Karen Hastings, 25, of Winnipeg has been charged with:
- Break & Enter with Intent – Dwelling House
All three people were detained in custody.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.