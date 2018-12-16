Winnipeg police arrest 3 people on break and enter, firearms charges

On Dec. 15th, Winnipeg police officers were in the 500 block of Furby Street for an unrelated matter when they saw a suite with a damaged door and frame.

The officer went into the suite and saw three suspects inside.

Two of the suspects gave false identities and one was found to be in possession of an improvised firing device, loaded with a .22 calibre round of ammunition.

Myles Keewatincappo, 29, of Winnipeg has been charged with:

Break & Enter with Intent – Dwelling House

Store Firearm or Restricted Weapon Contrary to Regulations

Possession of a Weapon

Possession of a Firearm Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized

Possession of a Loaded Prohibited or Restricted Firearm

Possession of a Firearm, Prohibited or Restricted Weapon Obtained by Crime

Possession of Firearm, Restricted/Prohibited Weapon or Ammunition Contrary to Prohibition Order (x2)

Public Mischief

Fail to Comply Condition Recognizance by Judge/Justice (x3)

He was also processed on two outstanding arrest warrants.

Nicki Beardy, 25, of Winnipeg has been charged with:

Break & Enter with Intent – Dwelling House

Public Mischief

Karen Hastings, 25, of Winnipeg has been charged with:

Break & Enter with Intent – Dwelling House

All three people were detained in custody.