Winnipeg man accused of 28 break-ins in 17 days
Police have charged a Winnipeg man with a whopping 28 break and enters to convenience stores, clothing stores, food stores, medical clinics, a gas station and a restaurant.
The break-ins – all in the William Whyte and Dufferin areas – took place between Nov. 24 and Sunday, when the suspect was arrested.
Police said the suspect would force his way into the businesses, then steal food, merchandise and/or cash before fleeing the scene.
READ MORE: Winnipeg police seek armed man accused of break and enter, threats
Around 5 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a break-in at a Dufferin Avenue convenience store and caught a man pushing a shopping cart inside near Flora Avenue and Aikins Street.
The cabinet had been taken from the convenience store.
The man resisted arrest and gave police a fake name before being taken into custody.
Robert Shawn Nault, 46, faces 28 counts of breaking and entering and a charge of resisting a peace officer.
WATCH: Winnipeg man arrested Sunday also charged in 2014 break-and-enter
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.