Winnipeg man accused of 28 break-ins in 17 days

Police have charged a Winnipeg man with a whopping 28 break and enters to convenience stores, clothing stores, food stores, medical clinics, a gas station and a restaurant.

The break-ins – all in the William Whyte and Dufferin areas – took place between Nov. 24 and Sunday, when the suspect was arrested.

Police said the suspect would force his way into the businesses, then steal food, merchandise and/or cash before fleeing the scene.

Around 5 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a break-in at a Dufferin Avenue convenience store and caught a man pushing a shopping cart inside near Flora Avenue and Aikins Street.

The cabinet had been taken from the convenience store.

The man resisted arrest and gave police a fake name before being taken into custody.

Robert Shawn Nault, 46, faces 28 counts of breaking and entering and a charge of resisting a peace officer.

