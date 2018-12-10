Damage in thousands after repeat break-ins at north end Winnipeg charity

It’s been 12 years since the Up Shoppe on Selkirk Avenue has had any problems with security.

That was until November 29th, when a string of robberies hit the charity three times in less than seven days.

“The first window was smashed,” said Kirsti Beauen, the charity’s program manager. Luckily, the damage at that point was minimal.

“We came in and we cleaned up; we boarded up the window and luckily nothing was stolen.”

Just hours later, though, the same individual struck again.

“The second break-in happened and this time they were successful, getting right in the store, and that’s when they stole some items,” Beauen said. “Around $5-600 worth.”

Following the third and final break in, the damage is estimated at approximately $6,000.

Police believe the man responsible for the break-ins is 46-year-old Robert Shawn Nault.

Nault has been charged with 28 counts of break and enter and one count of resisting a peace officer.

Police say Nault was caught pushing a shopping cart in the area of Selkirk Avenue with a stolen filing cabinet inside.

The shop, meanwhile, is looking at measures to beef up security going forward.

“Maybe putting bars over the windows,” Beauen suggested. “We are trying to determine the most cost-effective way to secure the building.”

Staff at the store say the support from the community since they posted their story on Facebook has been “outstanding.”

“It’s just wonderful, you have to thank them all for the donations that they’ve given because it makes a big difference,” said Sheila Holt, one of the store’s cashiers.