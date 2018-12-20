Arrested suspect in B.C. break and enter strands himself on river sandbar

An Okanagan man, stranded on a river sandbar in B.C.’s Interior, was arrested recently but only after being rescued by police.

Vernon RCMP said a police vessel was needed to rescue the Kelowna man, who had somehow stranded himself on a sandbar in the middle of the Shuswap River on Friday, December 14th. That water rescue, though, came after police sealed off an area after a reported break and enter in Enderby.

According to police, the break and enter took place along Hemcken Road, where numerous items were stolen, including a firearm. Police say witnesses told them a white Jeep Cherokee was seen in the area just prior to the 3 p.m. robbery.

Three hours later, police say a witness spotted the white Jeep on Back Enderby Road, near Graham Road. Officers converged on the area and located the Jeep in a ditch, albeit unoccupied.

“Given the circumstances of the break and enter that occurred earlier in the day, and the still outstanding firearm, officers quickly evacuated the area and set up a containment for public and police officer safety,” said Vernon RCMP Cst. Kelly Brett.

A police service dog, Cain, was brought in and the male suspect was tracked to the middle of the Shuswap River. The man was arrested and taken into custody without incident.

Police said Cain and his handler then tracked a second suspect, a female who was also arrested, to an address on Graham Road.

“This is a situation that could have had a tragic outcome for either the suspects or any member of the public,” said Brett. “However, the diligence of all officers involved in this incident led to both suspects being apprehended without incident and the recovery of a stolen firearm.”

Police say Justin Dionne, a 39-year-old Kelowna resident, faces numerous charges including possession of an unregistered restriction weapon, possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition, unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle, possession of property obtained by crime and failing to comply with probation orders. Alexis Romanuik, a 24-year-old Enderby resident, faces charges for failing to comply with conditions.