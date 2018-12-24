VPD nabs rogue storm zone driver caught on camera ignoring downed-line closure

Vancouver police say they have caught up with a driver caught on camera driving dangerously into a windstorm cleanup zone.

It happened on Thursday, as crews were working to clear downed power lines near Dunbar Street and Southwest Marine Drive.

READ MORE: ‘Mind-boggling, the stupidity’: Frustration as drivers ignore downed wires, storm closures

As Global News cameras rolled, the male driver of a Jaguar got out of his vehicle, moved traffic cones and sped under caution tape into an area where firefighters were working.

He was stopped by firefighters working the scene.

WATCH: Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth provides an update on B.C. storm recovery

On Monday, police said the driver is now facing a $196 fine for driving without reasonable consideration under the Motor Vehicle Act.

READ MORE: BC Hydro crews head to the islands, but ‘many customers’ to be in the dark for Christmas

“Vancouver Police have located and ticketed the driver of a vehicle who was caught on camera ignoring traffic control devices in Vancouver on Thursday following the windstorm. The driver was issued the ticket at his home on Sunday,” said Sgt. Jason Robillard in a media release.

“In news footage, a vehicle is seen driving through a cordoned-off area toward firefighters responding to a 911 call about fallen power lines.”

READ MORE: Man rescued from partially collapsed White Rock pier

“It’s just mind-boggling, the stupidity of people sometimes,” Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said, when told of the scenario. He also mused about hiking fines for drivers putting public safety at risk.

It also drew condemnation from the Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services, which has faced multiple incidents of motorists driving over its hoses in recent months, with a firefighter getting hurt in one case.