One person rescued from partially collapsed White Rock pier

Crews were called to White Rock on Thursday to conduct a rescue after someone became trapped on the city’s seaside pier.

Victoria Joint Rescue Co-ordinateion Centre spokesperson Katelyn Moores said a helicopter crew was able to successfully pluck the person to safety just after 3:30 p.m.

“So the damage to the pier and the rough seas were preventing rescue by land and water, so we tasked a helicopter form 442 Transport and Rescue squadron in Comox to respond, they were able to reach the individual and assist them,” she said.

The situation began shaping up around 2 p.m. when a number of sailboats broke free from their mooring due to a powerful windstorm and blew into the pier, according to witnesses.

Photographer Leslie Achtymichuk, who lives nearby, said she went to see what was going on when her barbecue blew away in the wind, and saw waves topping the breakwaters in the bay.

“Half of the sailboats broke loose and they just started flying in the air a bit and finally slamming into the pier and there was a guy trapped on the other side,” she said.

Video from the scene showed the boats slamming repeatedly into the pier while curious onlookers stood nearby.

Eventually, the boats smashed through the pier, stranding at least one person on the far side, said another witness, Darren King.

“It took about a half an hour for the boats to actually break through the pier, like they just kept pounding and pounding and pounding and after about 40 minutes, it just broke a whole section apart,” King said.

“As soon as it started to break away, he was stranded and the other guys backed off.”

Const. Chantal Sears with the White Rock RCMP said police and firefighters have now blocked the pier off to the public.

The rescue came in the nick of time.

King said as a second group of sailboats had also broken free and was threatening to damage the pier further.

“So the guy [was] in between the gap and where the boats are going to start slamming against the pier again, so if that goes, he’s basically on an island,” he said.