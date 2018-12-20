Ferry cancellations begin as big storm hits BC’s South Coast

BC Ferries is cancelling ferry sailings Thursday morning as a wind and rain storm batters the South Coast.

Sailings between Tsawwassen and Duke Point have been cancelled until Thursday afternoon, as have sailings between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay — all because of high winds.

Global News meteorologist Mark Madrygahas the details of a wind warning issued by Environment Canada for the South Coast, including Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley.

“Rain will continue to fall through the morning,” Madryga said Thursday. “It may let up a little later as the first front moves through, but the wind will be the big story today, with possible damaging winds later on, mostly from the east first thing this morning and not that strong but picking up from the southeast during the morning to gusts to 79 km/y here on the Lower Mainland. Then it will shift around later in the afternoon to a southwesterly 70 km/h, which is very strong. Possible gusts at that time to 90 km/h.”

The winds should ease off Thursday evening.