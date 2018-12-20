In pictures: Powerful December windstorm blasts B.C.’s south coast
A powerful windstorm slammed into B.C.’s south coast on Thursday, roiling seas and felling trees.
At the peak of the storm, more than 310,000 people across the region had their power knocked out.
BC Ferries cancelled all sailings for several hours, and there were multiple delays and cancellations at the Vancouver International Airport.
There was danger, too. One man had to be rescued by helicopter from a damaged White Rock pier, while another man in Surrey was injured and a person in Duncan was killed by a falling tree.
Around the region, residents stepped out to document what shaped up to be one of the most powerful winter storms to hit the south coast in nearly a decade.
Here’s a look at some of the more dramatic images from around the region.
Vancouver
North Shore
South of the Fraser
Fraser Valley
Vancouver Island and the Georgia Strait
