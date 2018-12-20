In pictures: Powerful December windstorm blasts B.C.’s south coast

A powerful windstorm slammed into B.C.’s south coast on Thursday, roiling seas and felling trees.

At the peak of the storm, more than 310,000 people across the region had their power knocked out.

BC Ferries cancelled all sailings for several hours, and there were multiple delays and cancellations at the Vancouver International Airport.

There was danger, too. One man had to be rescued by helicopter from a damaged White Rock pier, while another man in Surrey was injured and a person in Duncan was killed by a falling tree.

Around the region, residents stepped out to document what shaped up to be one of the most powerful winter storms to hit the south coast in nearly a decade.

Here’s a look at some of the more dramatic images from around the region.

Vancouver

Massive tree falls onto house at 17th and Yukon in Vancouver #BCstorm @CKNW pic.twitter.com/nEniMoDuxU — claire allen (@claireallen980) December 21, 2018

King Tide! 77 cm storm surge and a high tide at Jericho Sailing Centre today. #kingtide ⁦@ParkBoard⁩ ⁦@CityofVancouver⁩ pic.twitter.com/ykN15qqAJp — Nick Page (@nick__page) December 20, 2018

VFRS’ Technical Rescue Team has secured scaffolding that dislodged in the wind & was leaning dangerously over E8th Ave. This team are incredible problem solvers & trained to safely access the most precarious situations. #vanspecialops #vfrs #cantf1 pic.twitter.com/CRMQKk51ab — Vancouver Fire (@VanFireRescue) December 20, 2018

#BCHwy99 Tree down in the #StanleyPark Causeway has the road reduced to a single lane of traffic in each direction. Crews are on scene. Expect heavy delays and drive with care. #LionsGateBridgehttps://t.co/JcFIHZHjHr pic.twitter.com/oixoYwZL6u — Drive BC (@DriveBC) December 20, 2018

Hey neighbour, anchor down your Gazebo! You just never know. Lucky no damage to the garage roof. #bcstorm pic.twitter.com/GWB51wucWr — Todd (@todd_canaus) December 21, 2018

North Shore

South of the Fraser

More photos from the dramatic rescue in White Rock. Standing ovation for our Search and Rescue team. You people were amazing! Thank you!#WhiteRock #whiterockpier #BCStorm pic.twitter.com/wCRLD4Zui8 — Residualimage (@residualimage) December 21, 2018

Shout out to all the heroes who helped with the rescue today! GREAT ending to a stressful situation!! #EarlyChristmasPresent #NotAllHeroesWearCapes pic.twitter.com/pAGSN1i9fO — White Rock RCMP (@WhiteRockRCMP) December 21, 2018

Heavy windstorms knock down tree next to Grey Elementary School in @CityofDeltaBC @CFeenan10 Staff Sergeant for @deltapolice is managing scene. No one is hurt and kids are all safe #Windstorm2018 pic.twitter.com/vgYH4AGonZ — Neil Dubord (@ChiefNeilDubord) December 21, 2018

Winds SW 45-50 kt on the west side of Tsawwassen. Still an hour until high tide. Powers out. #bcstorm pic.twitter.com/OMPlXmnVtX — Pat Wong (@PatWong3) December 20, 2018

Fraser Valley

Wicked winds, savage sideways sheets of rain, trees falling and power outages in Maple Ridge, B.C. today. Stay safe. #weatherwatcher #BCstorm pic.twitter.com/DJsu5jrWQz — Linda (@LindaPeters64) December 20, 2018

Today’s #BCstorm is a little crazy in the @City_Abbotsford. This barn just went airborne. Watch out for flying debris. Stay inside if you can. @GlobalBC @CTVVancouver pic.twitter.com/cLaEimL9LN — Cst P Walker (@CstWalkerAPD) December 20, 2018

The top of Mt Cheam near #Agassiz taken 30 mins ago. Tremendous winds blowing snow off of the peak! #BCStorm @50ShadesofVan pic.twitter.com/11k13hKEwM — Darren Kennedy (@TheDarrenK) December 20, 2018

Vancouver Island and the Georgia Strait

Quite the windy day in the Capital City! A wind warning is in effect from @environmentca. Expect 70 to 90 km/h wind gusts until later tonight, with a potential of 100 km/h winds. #BCStorm #YYJ pic.twitter.com/bOch6u4Sfu — City of Victoria (@CityOfVictoria) December 21, 2018