December 20, 2018 10:28 pm
Updated: December 20, 2018 10:43 pm

In pictures: Powerful December windstorm blasts B.C.’s south coast

By Online Journalist  Global News

WATCH: Global exclusive: Windstorm brings down trees and causes widespread power outages

A powerful windstorm slammed into B.C.’s south coast on Thursday, roiling seas and felling trees.

At the peak of the storm, more than 310,000 people across the region had their power knocked out.

BC Ferries cancelled all sailings for several hours, and there were multiple delays and cancellations at the Vancouver International Airport.

There was danger, too. One man had to be rescued by helicopter from a damaged White Rock pier, while another man in Surrey was injured and a person in Duncan was killed by a falling tree.

Around the region, residents stepped out to document what shaped up to be one of the most powerful winter storms to hit the south coast in nearly a decade.

Here’s a look at some of the more dramatic images from around the region.

Vancouver

North Shore

Xmas storm. West Vancouver. BC. #BCStorm

Xmas storm. West Vancouver. BC. #BCStorm

A post shared by Ronan Shelly (@shell.piece) on

South of the Fraser

Surfs up 🏄🤙 #Tsawwassen #BCStorm

Surfs up 🏄🤙 #Tsawwassen #BCStorm

A post shared by Scott Hargrove (@scott_hargrove) on

View this post on Instagram

No beach walks in white rock today. #BCstorm

A post shared by Shellmclenighan (@shellmclenighan) on

Fraser Valley

Vancouver Island and the Georgia Strait

