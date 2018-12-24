Lower Mainland hydro crews island-bound to help with B.C. storm power outages

With more than 23,000 customers still without power on Vancouver Island and the Southern Gulf Islands, BC Hydro says it is mobilizing crews from the Lower Mainland to help with the final push of power restoration.

“They work around the clock, there are people giving up their Christmas holidays, they’re going to be working through Christmas and Boxing Day and as long as necessary,” Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth told Global News on Monday.

The utility says more than 600,000 people have had their power turned back on since Thursday’s powerful storm shook the region. Fewer than 500 people remained without power in the Lower Mainland as of Monday.

BC Hydro says it has more than 800 personnel working to restore power, and has also secured contract crews from Alberta and the East Coast to help the hardest-hit areas.

Additional crews from the #LowerMainland and #FraserValley continue to arrive today to #VancouverIsland and the #GulfIslands to assist with repairing the remaining damage. Contractor crews from Alberta and the East Coast have also been brought in to assist.

“Restoring remaining customers continues to be a challenge due to the extent of the damage,” said BC Hydro in a statement on Monday.

“Hundreds of outages remain that crews have to attend to individually to make repairs, which includes restringing hundreds of spans of power lines, and replacing power poles and transformers.”

The Crown corporation has previously described Thursday’s storm as one of the worst in the last two decades.

On the Gulf Islands, which remain among the hardest-hit areas, DriveBC said many roads remain affected by storm debris or downed power lines.

According to DriveBC, there remain roadway obstructions of some kind on 95 per cent of roads on Pender Island, 80 per cent on Salt Spring and Galiano Islands, and 50 per cent on Saturna, Thetis and Mayne Islands.

Residents of the islands have been relying on wood stoves and generators to stay warm, but visitors to Pender Island say the community’s gas station ran out of fuel on Saturday.

Farnworth said many of the remaining outages are in remote areas, and that hydro crews are dealing with challenges more severe than just downed power lines.

“It didn’t just knock down power lines, but in fact, it destroyed hundreds and hundreds of power poles,” he said.

“There are thousands of trees down blocking roads and streets, making access to be able to do the repairs extremely difficult. Those trees have to be removed first — more than 170 transformers have been destroyed.”‘

Farnworth said the hope is to have power restored to the bulk of those affected by Monday evening or Tuesday.