Vancouver Island cleanup continues after intense windstorm sweeps across region

Vancouver Island is dealing with a lot of cleanup from the storm on Thursday.

Nanaimo residents are being told not to use tap water until further notice as the city’s water treatment plant has been compromised.

The city says pools are also closed because people can’t take showers prior to getting into the water as per health and safety regulations.

Arenas are closed because the ice can’t be cleaned and bathrooms are not available in the facilities.

The City of #nanaimo has a recorded hotline that will be updated with the most current information as it becomes available. The number is 250-758-1311. Status remains the same. The City will continue posting to Facebook and Twitter as well as the hotline with updates. #ycd — City of Nanaimo (@cityofnanaimo) December 21, 2018

On Saltspring Island, downed trees have damaged water infrastructure in the Fernwood area, so that part of the island is under a boil-water advisory.

In Duncan, a woman was killed when a tree fell on the tent she was in during the morning winds. North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP say the tree came crashing down on the tent with five people inside at approximately 11:25 a.m.

Five people were inside at the time and two other men were injured.

Travel is also impacted as several major routes are closed by downed trees.

A section of Highway 4 near Port Alberni, known as “The Hump” was closed overnight, stranding some travellers in their cars or the community.

Crews worked overnight to clear toppled trees and other debris, as well as restore power.

We are asking ALL businesses & residents to pull together as a community & curtail all water use as we continue to work 2 get systems in the treatment plant up & running. We will update as information becomes available. Thank you for your cooperation. #nanaimo #ycd — City of Nanaimo (@cityofnanaimo) December 21, 2018

Pender Island is also cleaning up Friday after the storm knocked down about 50 trees all over the island.

Police are asking people not to come to Pender Island until BC Hydro crews have been able to clear the roads.

About 80,000 BC Hydro customers remain without power as of noon on Friday across Vancouver Island.