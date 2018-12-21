Woman killed in tent by fallen tree during windstorm in Duncan

RCMP confirm a woman was killed after a tree fell on a tent in Duncan on Thursday morning during the strong windstorm that swept the region.

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP say the tree came crashing down on the tent with five people inside at approximately 11:25 a.m.

Five people were inside at the time and two other men were injured.

One of the men was airlifted to hospital and the other was transported to hospital via ground ambulance for treatment.

Police have not released the woman’s name or any other details about her at this time.

Cleanup is now underway from the storm across B.C.’s South Coast on Friday.

More than 150,000 BC Hydro customers went without power overnight and some aren’t expected to get it back for days.

Several schools are closed Friday due to power outages.

Environment Canada says gusts topped 100 km/h just south of Vancouver and in parts of the Fraser Valley, making the storm more powerful than the 2006 gales that levelled a large section of Stanley Park.

The strongest gusts were recorded at the Sand Heads weather station southwest of the Vancouver International Airport, which reached 122 kilometres an hour.

A groundskeeper at Surrey’s Pacific Academy was rushed to hospital after a tree fell on top of him.

Crews were called to White Rock to conduct a rescue after a man became trapped on the city’s seaside pier.

— with files from Jon Azpiri