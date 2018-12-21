Global News
List of school closures after the B.C. windstorm

WATCH: Vancouver suburbs took a beating from Thursday's windstorms, with power outages, school closures and blocked roads. Jordan Armstrong reports.

Several schools are closed on Friday due to power outages in the aftermath of Thursday’s powerful windstorm.

Here is a list of school closures for Metro Vancouver, Vancouver Island and the Fraser Valley.

Surrey 

Elgin Park
Chantrell Creek
Crescent Park
Ocean Cliff
Ray Shepherd
Laronde
Adams Road
Walnut Road
East Kensington
North Surrey Secondary

Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows 

Whonnock Elementary
Fairview Elementary
Garibaldi Secondary
Laity View Elementary
Webster’s Corners
Westview Secondary

Tsawwassen

South Park Elementary

Delta

Gray Elementary School

Cowichan Valley 

Lake Cowichan Secondary
Palsson Elementary
Chemainus Secondary
Chemainus Elementary
Crofton Elementary

Abbotsford 

Aberdeen Elementary
King Traditional Elementary
Abbotsford Traditional Middle
Abbotsford Traditional Secondary
Matsqui Elementary
Ten Broeck Elementary
Prince Charles Elementary
Barrowtown Elementary
Auguston Elementary

All campuses of Abbotsford Christian School are closed.

Mission

Hatzic Middle School
Dewdney Elementary School
Silverdale Elementary School

Fraser Cascades 

Route 2 Sts’ailes school bus is not running Friday morning due to road closure on Morris Valley Rd.

