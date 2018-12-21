List of school closures after the B.C. windstorm

Several schools are closed on Friday due to power outages in the aftermath of Thursday’s powerful windstorm.

Here is a list of school closures for Metro Vancouver, Vancouver Island and the Fraser Valley.

Surrey

Elgin Park

Chantrell Creek

Crescent Park

Ocean Cliff

Ray Shepherd

Laronde

Adams Road

Walnut Road

East Kensington

North Surrey Secondary

Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows

Whonnock Elementary

Fairview Elementary

Garibaldi Secondary

Laity View Elementary

Webster’s Corners

Westview Secondary

Tsawwassen

South Park Elementary

Delta

Gray Elementary School

Cowichan Valley

Lake Cowichan Secondary

Palsson Elementary

Chemainus Secondary

Chemainus Elementary

Crofton Elementary

Abbotsford

Aberdeen Elementary

King Traditional Elementary

Abbotsford Traditional Middle

Abbotsford Traditional Secondary

Matsqui Elementary

Ten Broeck Elementary

Prince Charles Elementary

Barrowtown Elementary

Auguston Elementary

All campuses of Abbotsford Christian School are closed.

Mission

Hatzic Middle School

Dewdney Elementary School

Silverdale Elementary School

Fraser Cascades

Route 2 Sts’ailes school bus is not running Friday morning due to road closure on Morris Valley Rd.