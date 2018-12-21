List of school closures after the B.C. windstorm
Several schools are closed on Friday due to power outages in the aftermath of Thursday’s powerful windstorm.
Here is a list of school closures for Metro Vancouver, Vancouver Island and the Fraser Valley.
Surrey
Elgin Park
Chantrell Creek
Crescent Park
Ocean Cliff
Ray Shepherd
Laronde
Adams Road
Walnut Road
East Kensington
North Surrey Secondary
Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows
Whonnock Elementary
Fairview Elementary
Garibaldi Secondary
Laity View Elementary
Webster’s Corners
Westview Secondary
Tsawwassen
South Park Elementary
Delta
Gray Elementary School
Cowichan Valley
Lake Cowichan Secondary
Palsson Elementary
Chemainus Secondary
Chemainus Elementary
Crofton Elementary
Abbotsford
Aberdeen Elementary
King Traditional Elementary
Abbotsford Traditional Middle
Abbotsford Traditional Secondary
Matsqui Elementary
Ten Broeck Elementary
Prince Charles Elementary
Barrowtown Elementary
Auguston Elementary
All campuses of Abbotsford Christian School are closed.
Mission
Hatzic Middle School
Dewdney Elementary School
Silverdale Elementary School
Fraser Cascades
Route 2 Sts’ailes school bus is not running Friday morning due to road closure on Morris Valley Rd.
