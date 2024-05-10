Vancouver mother breastfeeding in car attacked by stranger: police

Send this page to someone via email

A disturbing incident happened in Vancouver on Thursday where police said a mother was breastfeeding her baby in an SUV when they were attacked by a stranger.

Vancouver police said a mother, her husband, their infant baby boy and another family member were sitting in a vehicle on Commercial Drive, near East 2nd Street, when a stranger opened a door and entered the vehicle around 2:15 p.m.

The stranger reportedly tried to grab the mother and the infant in the back seat.

“The mother, a woman in her 30s from Vancouver, screamed, held onto the baby, and attempted to fight off the man,” Sgt. Steve Addison said in an email.

“Bystanders and witnesses intervened and held the man until officers arrived and arrested him.”

2:04 Suspicious fire at South Surrey restaurant

A video submitted to Global News shows some bystanders gathered outside of the vehicle, wrestling with the shirtless suspect.

Story continues below advertisement

The arrest was also captured on video by a witness. It showed a shirtless, shoeless man being escorted into the back of a police van.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Vancouver police said the man is known to police.

The mother sustained minor injuries in the incident and the baby was unharmed.

Witnesses said while the bystanders tried to subdue the suspect after intervening, the suspect was reportedly fighting back, throwing punches.

A 26-year-old man remains in custody. Vancouver police said they will be recommending charges.