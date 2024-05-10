Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Vancouver mother breastfeeding in car attacked by stranger: police

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted May 10, 2024 11:02 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Mother attacked by stranger while breastfeeding baby'
Mother attacked by stranger while breastfeeding baby
Vancouver police are investigating after a mother was attacked by a stranger while breastfeeding her newborn in the backseat of a parked car on Commercial Drive Thursday. Troy Charles reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A disturbing incident happened in Vancouver on Thursday where police said a mother was breastfeeding her baby in an SUV when they were attacked by a stranger.

Vancouver police said a mother, her husband, their infant baby boy and another family member were sitting in a vehicle on Commercial Drive, near East 2nd Street, when a stranger opened a door and entered the vehicle around 2:15 p.m.

The stranger reportedly tried to grab the mother and the infant in the back seat.

“The mother, a woman in her 30s from Vancouver, screamed, held onto the baby, and attempted to fight off the man,” Sgt. Steve Addison said in an email.

“Bystanders and witnesses intervened and held the man until officers arrived and arrested him.”

Click to play video: 'Suspicious fire at South Surrey restaurant'
Suspicious fire at South Surrey restaurant

A video submitted to Global News shows some bystanders gathered outside of the vehicle, wrestling with the shirtless suspect.

Story continues below advertisement

The arrest was also captured on video by a witness. It showed a shirtless, shoeless man being escorted into the back of a police van.

Trending Now
The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Vancouver police said the man is known to police.

The mother sustained minor injuries in the incident and the baby was unharmed.

Witnesses said while the bystanders tried to subdue the suspect after intervening, the suspect was reportedly fighting back, throwing punches.

A 26-year-old man remains in custody. Vancouver police said they will be recommending charges.

Click to play video: 'Man in custody for allegedly threatening people with hammer outside BC Cancer building'
Man in custody for allegedly threatening people with hammer outside BC Cancer building
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices