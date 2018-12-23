B.C. storm power outages could mean Christmas in the dark for some

As BC Hydro crews continue to work flat out to try and repair the damage caused by Thursday’s powerful Pacific storm, the utility is acknowledging that some customers will likely spend Christmas in the dark.

About 600,000 people had their power knocked out by the storm, and while crews have been working around the clock, as of Sunday more than 44,000 customers were still disconnected.

About 4,000 of them were in the Lower Mainland, while about 40,000 were on Vancouver Island and the Gulf Islands.

Those smaller islands have been particularly hard hit, with scores of trees downed and power restoration made more difficult by the fact the Gulf Islands’ power system is linked.

While many islanders have been using generators to keep power going, people on Pender Island say the gas station has run out of fuel.

Contractor Main Road South Island said it has brought in additional resources to try and help clear trees, however 80 per cent of roads on Salt Spring, and 50 per cent of roads on Mayne, Pender and Saturna Islands remain affected in some capacity.

BC Hydro says it has more than 800 personnel in the field, but that they continue to face serious challenges.

“Hundreds of downed trees have left some roads impassable, which means BC Hydro has not been able to complete a full damage assessment in some of the worse hit areas like Duncan, Nanaimo, Lake Cowichan and the affected Gulf Islands,” said BC Hydro in an update.

“As a result, it will take crews days to restore power to these areas.”

Residents in rural areas of Surrey and the Fraser Valley could see continued power outages for another 24 to 36 hours, it added.

Public Safey Minister Mike Farnworth issued a statement Sunday, praising BC Hydro crews for their efforts to address what the utility is calling one of the worst storms in two decades.

“I know that an extended power outage during the holiday season presents particular challenges for many,” said Farnworth.

“I want to [assure] British Columbians that our government will continue to support BC Hydro as they work to safely restore power as quickly as possible.”

Farnworth said that Emergency Operations Centres have been opened in affected communities, and asked residents to check in on their neighbours.

You can see the status of current power outages here.