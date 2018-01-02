Firefighter hurt after suspected impaired driver plows through scene on DTES

A Vancouver firefighter is in hospital this morning after getting hurt during a call on the Downtown Eastside.

Early Tuesday morning a call came in about a fire in a vacant building at Main and Hastings streets — the second fire call at that location in only 24 hours.

Both fires are believed to have been started by squatters on an upper floor.

As firefighters were setting up outside and getting ready, a man drove onto the scene and caught a fire hose under the wheels of his car.

One firefighter got tangled up in the hose, injuring his leg. He was taken to St. Paul’s Hospital.

The driver continued to drive forward with the hose caught underneath the wheels. Vancouver police officers were on scene quickly and arrested the driver who was suspected to be impaired.

“He’s destroyed a piece of hose and [one of the couplings],” said Vancouver Fire and Rescue chief Glen Livingstone. “He continued to drive down towards the fire scene with a coupling wedged underneath his car.”

“Unbelievable, yet not the first time it’s happened.”

The driver was handed a three-day roadside driving ban and his car has been impounded.

Officials say this is a reminder the firefighters face many dangers while on the job, and not just associated with running into a burning building.