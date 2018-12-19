Dr. Javeed Sukhera reappointed to London Police Services Board

Dr. Javeed Sukhera will continue to serve as a member of the London Police Services Board.

In a statement, the board said Sukhera, an assistant professor at Western’s Schulich School of Medicine and Dentistry, was reappointed to the board on Tuesday by the Public Safety Division of the Ministry of Community Safety and Correctional Services.

Sukhera’s term runs until Dec. 11, 2021, the board said. His original appointment was set to finish Dec. 31, 2018.

It comes a little over a week after newly-elected Mayor Ed Holder was sworn in as a member the board. The board’s first meeting with him as a member will take place on Thursday.

In a statement, councillor and board chair Mo Salih said Sukhera, who is also senior designate physician lead for child and adolescent psychiatry at the London Health Sciences Centre, has been an active and contributing member of the board since first being appointed in April.

“[Sukhera] brings to his governance role unique experience and expertise which complement the work of the Board, particularly in the area of mental health care and response,” he said.

Sukhera is one of three members appointed by the province. The other is Vanessa Ambtman-Smith. The board has been short a provincial appointee since April, following the resignation of Michael Deeb after a charge of sexual assault and sexual exploitation.

The London Police Services Board is made up of seven members, three of whom are members of city council, three are provincial appointees, and one — not a member of council or a city employee — is appointed by city politicians.

The reappointment of councillors Jesse Helmer and Salih, and citizen appointee Susan Toth, who serves as vice-chair, were approved by council at its Dec. 5 meeting.