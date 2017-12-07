Indigenous health lead appointed to London Police Services Board

The newest member of the London Police Services Board brings her experience working with Indigenous communities to the table.

Vanessa Ambtman-Smith was appointed to the board Tuesday by the province’s Ministry of Community Safety and Correctional Services for a two-year term and has worked as the Indigenous health lead for the South West Local Health Integration Network (LHIN) for nearly four years, according to LinkedIn.

In that role, Ambtman-Smith is responsible for working collaboratively with Indigenous communities, and other health service providers to build positive working relationships and identify strategies to achieve positive outcomes for Indigenous peoples in the region.

READ MORE: London-area Indigenous group: Sen. Beyak resignation ‘best-case scenario’ but ‘doubtful’

In late October, London city council appointed Ward 3 Coun. Mo Salih to the board as well.

“I am very pleased to have Ms. Ambtman-Smith and Councillor Salih join the London Police Services Board,” said board chair Dr. Jeanette Eberhard, in a statement released Thursday.

“Their backgrounds, professional knowledge, and history of community engagement will make them valuable members of the Board.”

Ambtman-Smith’s term ends Nov. 28, 2019, while Salih’s term ends exactly a year earlier.

The London Police Services Board is the civilian body that governs the London Police Service.