Mayor Ed Holder sworn in as member of London Police Services Board

A little over a week after being sworn in as London’s 64th mayor, Ed Holder has been sworn in as a member of the London Police Services Board.

In a statement, board officials said Holder took his oath on Tuesday.

His appointment to the board was approved by council during its Dec. 5 meeting, as was the re-appointment of councillors Jesse Helmer, Mo Salih, and citizen appointee Susan Toth.

Salih is the board’s chair, and Toth is the board’s vice-chair. Other members of the board include Vanessa Ambtman-Smith and Dr. Javeed Sukhera, whose term ends on Dec. 31.

Holder’s term runs until Nov. 15, 2022.

The London Police Services Board is made up of seven members, three of whom are members of city council.

In addition, three members are appointed by the province, while one — someone who is not a councillor or a city employee — is appointed by council.

The mayor automatically gets a spot on the board, but can defer the membership to a city councillor if they choose, said Jennifer Foster, administrator of the board, in an email.

The board has been short a provincial appointee since April, following the resignation of Michael Deeb after a charge of sexual assault and sexual exploitation.

The board’s first meeting with Holder as member is scheduled for Dec. 20.

