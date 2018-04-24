Dr. Javeed Sukhera to fill 1 of 2 vacancies on London Police Services Board

On Tuesday, the London Police Service announced that Dr. Javeed Sukhera of the Schulich School of Medicine and Dentistry at Western University has been appointed to the London Police Services Board.

The appointment fills one of two vacancies on the board. Jeanette Eberhard’s term expired on April 16 while Michael Deeb resigned in early April after being charged by the OPP with sexual assault and sexual exploitation.

Sukhera is an assistant professor of psychiatry and pediatrics and is also the senior designate physician lead for child and adolescent psychiatry at the London Health Sciences Centre.

“The board is very pleased about the appointment of Dr. Sukhera to the London Police Services Board,” wrote vice-chair Susan Toth in a statement.

“I expect that his vast knowledge, experience and expertise in the area of mental health and trauma, as well as his passionate advocacy for the underserved, will complement the work of the board and the police service.”

The London Police Services Board is a civilian oversight body responsible for governing the London Police Service.