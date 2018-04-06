London principal Michael Deeb charged with sex assault involving student

London high school principal Michael Deeb has resigned from the London Police Services Board a day after he was charged by the OPP with sexual assault and sexual exploitation.

READ MORE: Najwa Zebian delivers passionate speech amid legal threat at International Women’s Day Breakfast

Deeb’s co-counsel Gord Cudmore confirmed the charges to 980 CFPL ahead of an OPP release sent out late Friday morning.

“The police phoned our client, and we phoned the police to find out what was going on,” said Cudmore. “We were told that he was being charged so he surrendered himself.”

OPP have since confirmed the charges are in relation to a female student in 2000-2001.

Cudmore said Deeb intends to plead not guilty. He’s due in court May 7.

READ MORE: London principal takes leave, steps down from 2 boards as misconduct allegations mount

Back in December, London teacher and poet Najwa Zebian brought forward separate allegations of harassment against Deeb in a Facebook post.

At the time of the alleged behaviour, Deeb, who is more than twice her age, was a principal at a local high school and Zebian said she was trying to establish herself as a new teacher in the community.

He adamantly denied those allegations, but announced he was temporarily stepping down from the police services board after the Ontario Civilian Police Commission announced it would launch an investigation.

Deeb’s lawyer, Faisal Joseph, issued a statement at that time and said an independent investigation by the Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) discredited the allegations. However, the investigation and its findings have not been made public.

READ MORE: London Police Services board asks for investigation of sexual harassment allegations against vice-chair

Joseph confirmed to 980 CFPL in early February that he had also stepped down from the boards of the St. Joseph’s Health Care Foundation and Huron University College.

In March, Zebian was served with a notice of intent to sue for defamation on behalf of Deeb the day before she was scheduled to give the keynote speech at the 18th annual International Women’s Day Breakfast.

The allegations have not been proven in court.