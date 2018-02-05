London principal takes leave, steps down from 2 boards as misconduct allegations mount

Just over a month after being forced to step down from duties as vice-chair of the London Police Services Board, Micheal Deeb has resigned from two other local boards and taken a leave as principal of H. B. Beal Secondary.

READ MORE: OCPC launches investigation following allegations against London Police Services Board vice-chair

Deeb stepped down from the police board in late December after the Ontario Civilian Police Commission launched an investigation into allegations against Deeb that included sexual misconduct, made public in a Facebook post by local poet and author Najwa Zebian.

Two more allegations surfaced online over the weekend.

Deeb’s lawyer Faisal Joseph confirmed to 980 CFPL that he has stepped down from St. Joseph’s Health Care Foundation and Huron University College.

READ MORE: TVO host Steve Paikin faces sexual harassment allegations from Sarah Thomson

Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) public affairs co-ordinator, Richard Hoffman, confirmed to 980 CFPL that Deeb has been on leave of absence with pay since Jan. 30.

“Beyond that,” Hoffman continued, “while the TVDSB encourages transparency in all practices, the board does not comment publicly on personnel matters.”

The allegations have not been proven in court.