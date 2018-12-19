Get ready for another storm to hit BC’s Lower Mainland

Another windstorm is heading for the South Coast of British Columbia, including Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley.

Global News meteorologist Mark Madryga says it will hit on Thursday.

“The next low-pressure centre still well out in the Pacific is taking aim at the BC South Coast,” Madryga said Wednesday. “The exact track of the low as it moves through the South Coast tomorrow is the key here as to how strong the winds get in Metro Vancouver. The forecast right now calling for winds gusting to 60 km/h through the day tomorrow for Metro Vancouver, looks reasonable. There is a good chance though those winds could get even higher, along with some heavy rain at times.”

On Tuesday afternoon, a rare December tornado hit Port Orchard, Wash., west of Tacoma.