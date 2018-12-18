Windstorm comes and goes on BC’s South Coast

No major damage was reported after Monday night’s big windstorm on the South Coast, but there are lots of power outages and inconvenience for lots of people.

Some areas in Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley saw gusts up to 80 km/h, and at one point BC Hydro was reporting almost 3,500 power outages on the Lower Mainland and Sunshine Coast, where two downed power lines along Highway 101 closed traffic in both directions for a time.

BC Ferries cancelled its Monday evening departures for Tsawwassen-Duke Point and Tsawwassen-Swartz Bay, but everything is back to normal Tuesday morning.

And one of the ferries was in the right place at the right time during the high winds, rescuing a person near Sidney whose pleasure boat began taking on water.

The is no word why that person was in such rough conditions in the first place.