Tornado touches down in Port Orchard, Wash., leaving damage in its wake

A tornado touched down in the area of Port Orchard, Wash., on Tuesday afternoon.

Homes were damaged and trees uprooted in Kitsap County, west of Seattle, when the tornado touched down just before 2 p.m.

The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office called the damage “catastrophic,” saying it was contained to neighbourhoods east and south of a Walmart in Port Orchard. Power lines were down and roads were closed in the area, the sheriff’s office said.

About 50 buildings were affected, Deputy Scott Wilson told the Seattle Times.

Until we conduct a tornado survey tomorrow morning, we can not speculate on the strength of the tornado. — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) December 18, 2018

Footage from the region shows homes without roofs and trees that have been uprooted.

The South Kitsap School District says there are outages in the region and bus routes are delayed.

There are no reports of any injuries at this time.

The sheriff’s department is asking everyone to stay off the roads Lund, Bethel, Salmonberry, Harris and Chase.

All Port Orchard bus service, including Southworth, has been suspended.

Severe weather blew through #PortOrchard this afternoon. The #RedCross is mobilizing volunteers in the area to provide assistance for all who are impacted. If you live in the area, please find safe shelter and wait for officials to let you know when it is ok to go home. #WaWx pic.twitter.com/7PHrnkf5bA — Red Cross Northwest (@RedCrossNW) December 18, 2018

Storm damage from Port Orchard in Kitsap county. Tornado touches down causing trees to uproot and structures to rip apart #wawx pic.twitter.com/7AWnJ9trwe — Jordan Steele (@TVsJordanSteele) December 18, 2018

Just getting this pictures from our chopper. A rare tornado damaged several homes and businesses in Port Orchard, 23 miles SW of Seattle. #wawx #Tornado #wx pic.twitter.com/uFES69AydB — Ted Land (@TedLandK5) December 18, 2018

In southern B.C., meteorologist Kristi Gordon says there is a risk of thunderstorms Tuesday with some hail possible but nothing like the intensity seen south of the border at this time.

Tornadoes are very rare for B.C.’s South Coast, although not unheard of, adds Gordon. The South Coast may get one tornado every 10 to 15 years.

Washington state averages 2.5 tornadoes a year, but December tornadoes are extremely rare, the National Weather Service service said on Twitter.

