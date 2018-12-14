Serious collision involving transit bus, pedestrian in Burnaby

A woman has suffered serious injuries after being struck and pinned under a Coast Mountain bus in Burnaby Thursday evening.

It happened around 7 p.m. at 6th Street and 16th Avenue.

CPR was performed on the woman at the scene, but it’s not known if the patient survived.

Burnaby RCMP’s general duty, traffic criminal collision investigation and collision analyst reconstruction teams were all called to the scene to investigate.

TransLink confirmed its bus was involved in a collision with a pedestrian on Thursday, but said it did not have any further information to share.

“At this point, we do not have full details on the circumstances of the incident and since this is now an ongoing police investigation, all inquiries should be directed to Burnaby RCMP,” said a spokesperson in an email.

Traffic was closed on 6th Street between 15th Avenue and 17th Avenue, and drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999.