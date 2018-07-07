73-year-old Vancouver man dies following collision with bus
A man is dead following a morning crash between a vehicle and a bus, Vancouver police said.
It happened just before 9 a.m. Saturday, according to a Vancouver police media release.
Police said a bus travelling eastbound on East Hastings St. collided with a car travelling northbound on Princess Avenue, which spun out and struck a parked car.
Police believe the bus had entered the intersection on a green light and the car drove in front of the bus.
The 73-year-old driver of the car died in hospital.
The area was closed off to traffic following the crash, but has since reopened.
