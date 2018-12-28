2018’s top viral stories: A gigantic cow, a daredevil raccoon and more

It’s been a whirlwind of a year. From a behemoth bovine in Australia to plans for a second Titanic to a mysterious car dangling from a Toronto overpass, here’s a look back at some of the biggest viral stories of the year.

1: Mali migrant scales building to rescue dangling child

A 22-year-old migrant from Mali captivated the world in May with his heroics after the man scaled a building in Paris to rescue a toddler dangling from a balcony. Mamoudou Gassama climbed up five storeys, moving from balcony to balcony to rescue the four-year-old child. Gassama was offered French citizenship and an internship with a fire department following his feat.

2: Raccoon scales skyscraper in 2-day misadventure

Speaking of scaling buildings, a death-defying Minnesota raccoon managed to scale a building over 20 storeys tall in downtown St. Paul, Minn., in June, in a two-day feat that stunned onlookers and the internet. It took nearly 48 hours for the masked mammal to reach the top of UBS Tower where animal rescue officials had set up a live trap with some cat food for the trash panda.

3. Titanic ll set to sail in 2022 along the same ill-fated route

A replica of the ill-fated ship Titanic is planned to set to sail in 2022, following the same route as the original ship and boasting of an “authentic Titanic experience.” In September, shipping company Blue Star Line announced its plans to have the Titanic II completed and sailing within the next four years. The planned $500-million replica will be built to the same size dimensions of the Titanic, and will carry over 2,400 passengers and about 500 crew members.

This time around, Titanic II will have enough lifeboats for everyone onboard in the event of a tragedy.

4. Mom chases down teen son after he steals her BMW, spanks him with belt on side of road

In October, a joyriding 13-year-old Texas boy was left with a bruised ego after his mother chased him down and spanked him with a belt on the side of a road after the kid stole his mom’s brand new BMW. The mother’s actions sparked an intense debate about punishment, abuse and parenting.

5. The mystery of a car dangling from a Toronto overpass

In June, Toronto residents were stunned by a mysterious car dangling from an overpass during a busy morning rush hour. The car was suspended by a cable from the bridge, leading police to originally think it was a part of a movie shoot. But it wasn’t, and authorities still don’t know who’s to blame for the bizarre stunt.

6. ‘Gold-diggin’ dog sneaks out to McDonald’s, acts like a stray to scam customers for burgers

A “gold-diggin” dog became internet-famous in October after its owner shamed the animal for apparently sneaking out at night to go to a McDonald’s and act like a stray to scam customers for burgers.

“If you see my dog @ the McDonald’s on shields, quit feeding her fat ass bc she don’t know how to act & be leaving the house all the time to go walking to McDonald’s at night,” the owner said on social media. “She’s not even a stray dog. She’s just a gold diggin ass bitch that be acting like she’s a stray so people will feel bad for her & feed her burgers.”

7: Horrific chairlift accident at Georgia resort sends skiers flying

A malfunctioning chairlift at a ski resort in the country of Georgia sent bodies flying in March, injuring at least eight people. Video shows the chairlift reversing at a high rate of speed, flinging skiers from the chairs as it whipped through the loading zone.

8. Katy Perry kissed a boy on ‘American Idol,’ and he didn’t like it

Benjamin Glaze went on singing competition American Idol in March with the hope of scoring a spot on the reality show. Instead, the then-19-year-old got a kiss on the lips — his first kiss ever — from judge Katy Perry.

Glaze spoke to The New York Times and admitted to the publication that he found the kiss “uncomfortable.”

“I wanted to save it for my first relationship,” he said. “I wanted it to be special. Would I have done it if she said, ‘Would you kiss me?’ No, I would have said ‘no.’”

9. Massive cow named Knickers deemed too large to eat

A massive Australian cow named Knickers was spared the slaughterhouse and the dinner table thanks to its sheer size. The behemoth bovine in Western Australia was saved from the barbecue because of its size, standing nearly two metres tall and weighing more than a car. The steer stands 194 centimetres tall and weighs about 1,400 kilograms.

–with a file from Chris Jancelewicz