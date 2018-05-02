Car dangling from Toronto overpass part of movie shoot: police

A car seen dangling precariously from an overpass in Toronto is just part of a movie shoot, police say.

The black-coloured vehicle, which was captured on the Global News chopper camera Wednesday morning, appeared to be hanging from a cable just under the Millwood Road overpass next to the Don Valley Parkway.

Bloor viaduct: Millwood bridge

Car dangling over the bridge is for a movie shoot

-Police/EMS/TFS attended to check the area

-no hazard#GO784131

^ka — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) May 2, 2018

Toronto police said the area below has been cordoned off and the car does not pose a safety risk. The roads in the area remain open despite the visual distraction caused by the spectacle.

READ MORE: Driver involved in 3-vehicle crash on DVP charged with careless driving

Police said emergency crews briefly attended the scene and did not deem the situation to be hazardous.