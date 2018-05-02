Traffic
May 2, 2018
Updated: May 2, 2018 8:29 am

Car dangling from Toronto overpass part of movie shoot: police

A movie shoot left drivers in disbelief Wednesday morning, as daylight revealed a car hanging off the Millwood Road Bridge along the Don Valley Parkway.

A car seen dangling precariously from an overpass in Toronto is just part of a movie shoot, police say.

The black-coloured vehicle, which was captured on the Global News chopper camera Wednesday morning, appeared to be hanging from a cable just under the Millwood Road overpass next to the Don Valley Parkway.

Toronto police said the area below has been cordoned off and the car does not pose a safety risk. The roads in the area remain open despite the visual distraction caused by the spectacle.

Police said emergency crews briefly attended the scene and did not deem the situation to be hazardous.

