Southbound DVP closed at Don Mills due to truck rollover

There are major delays on the southbound Don Valley Parkway following a truck rollover just south of Don Mills Road.

Toronto police said the incident happened around 6:30 a.m. but no injuries were reported.

Police said southbound traffic is being diverted off at Don Mills.

Authorities said two left lanes remain closed but the right lane is open for backed-up vehicles to move through.

There’s no timeline when the roadway will fully reopen.

southbound DVP CLOSED 3 vehicles involved tow trucks on scene now and are working to reopen the https://t.co/9LtgPtsB2w — TPS Traffic Operations (@TrafficServices) March 29, 2018

I39356 UPDATE: Don Valley Parkway SB South of DON MILLS RD: Update: Right lane re-opened. Two left lanes remain… https://t.co/8mYIAQqgyh — Don Valley Parkway (@TO_DVP) March 29, 2018

DVP S/B Closure: Full closure due to truck roll over. No injuries at this time. TFS and TPS on scene. Expect heavy delays in the area. Traffic being diverted off at Don Mills. ^ec#GO563573 — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) March 29, 2018