March 29, 2018 7:09 am
Updated: March 29, 2018 7:28 am

Southbound DVP closed at Don Mills due to truck rollover

The southbound DVP at Don Mills Road is closed for a vehicle rollover on March 29, 2018.

Clint Stibbe/Twitter
There are major delays on the southbound Don Valley Parkway following a truck rollover just south of Don Mills Road.

Toronto police said the incident happened around 6:30 a.m. but no injuries were reported.

Police said southbound traffic is being diverted off at Don Mills.

Authorities said two left lanes remain closed but the right lane is open for backed-up vehicles to move through.

There’s no timeline when the roadway will fully reopen.

