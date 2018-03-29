Southbound DVP closed at Don Mills due to truck rollover
A A
There are major delays on the southbound Don Valley Parkway following a truck rollover just south of Don Mills Road.
Toronto police said the incident happened around 6:30 a.m. but no injuries were reported.
Police said southbound traffic is being diverted off at Don Mills.
Authorities said two left lanes remain closed but the right lane is open for backed-up vehicles to move through.
There’s no timeline when the roadway will fully reopen.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.