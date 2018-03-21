New utility work restrictions aim to improve traffic flow in downtown Toronto
Toronto is implementing restrictions on utility work in an effort to improve traffic flow in the downtown core.
Mayor John Tory says non-emergency work won’t be allowed weekdays between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. in a four-square-kilometre area of downtown.
Work can be done in parking lanes between 9:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.
READ MORE: New measures on the way to cut down traffic congestion in Toronto
Tory says outside of the designated area and parking lanes, workers can only do maintenance in the “off-peak direction” only as determined by city staff.
He says the policy also applies to all subcontractors working on behalf of utility companies.
VIDEO: Toronto launches ‘quick clear squads’ to help keep traffic flowing during morning rush
© 2018 The Canadian Press
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.