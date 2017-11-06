‘Quick clear squad’ pilot project on DVP, Gardiner receives positive reviews

A two-month pilot project that involved the deployment of two “quick clear squads” to closely monitor the Don Valley Parkway and the Gardiner Expressway for traffic delays has proven to be a success and will now be a permanent fixture on both thoroughfares.

The squads are part of the city’s new traffic measures announced in September to curb traffic congestion.

“This is the kind of common sense approaches to traffic and congestion management that Toronto residents expect of city hall,” Mayor John Tory said in a media release.

“Over the last three years, we have finally focused on fighting traffic in Toronto and improving commute times. I am determined to build on the progress we’ve made and continue the fight each and every day.”

City officials said the pilot project, which began in September and through to October, involved two quick clear squad crews monitoring lanes of traffic on the DVP and Gardiner to respond to accidents and stalled vehicles during the morning rush hour.

Data collected in the period saw crews responding to 330 calls and attending 150 incidents of disabled vehicles with a response time of 30 minutes or less.

Working with first responders, the crews also used their crash truck to direct traffic and provide onsite safety.

City officials said staff also laid 58 charges for illegal lane blocking caused by contractors leaving work materials on the road or utility vehicles impeding the flow of traffic.

When not attending a scene of an accident, crews members are tasked to make maintenance repairs and to keep the roads in a state of good repair.

