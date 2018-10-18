Mom chases down teen son after he steals her BMW, spanks him with belt on side of road

A joyriding 13-year-old Texas boy was left with a bruised ego after his mother chased him down and spanked him with a belt on the side of a road after the kid stole his mom’s brand new BMW.

Aaron Martinez pulled off the stunt on Friday after he disconnected the WiFi in his home to kill the security cameras on his parents’ property, preventing his mother from seeing him take off with her car.

The teen’s sister, Liza Campero, who documented her brother’s antics on social media, explained to ABC13 News that Martinez waited until his mom was away before snaking her keys and taking off with the vehicle to grab his best friend.

READ MORE: Cornwall woman takes car for accidental, two-week joyride

The friend’s mother tipped off Martinez’s family about the heist, prompting the mom and sister to set out and search for the BMW.

“She told me she was on her way home and to grab her belt,” Campero told the news station.

Campero was recording video while the pair drove around looking for Martinez. The pair stopped by the kid’s girlfriend’s house to enquire about his whereabouts.

“The girlfriend called his best friend and there was another girl with them. The girl that was with them said that mom was looking for them,” Campero explained.

As they were driving towards Martinez’s friend’s house, the pair spotted the missing BMW at an intersection, and began to pursue.

READ MORE: Winnipeg woman on the hook for parking ticket issued to her stolen car

Video shows the mother driving up beside her son, rolling down the driver’s side window and yelling for him to pull over.

“Pull over now!” she yells while honking the horn.

“Give me the belt,” she said.

The mom approaches the car, swings open the driver’s side door and begins to spank the teen with the belt, all the while his sister laughs as she films the motherly beating.

“She said when she opened the door, he was smirking, and as soon as he saw the belt, he wiped the smile off his face,” Campero told ABC13.

This sister’s tweets about the whole ordeal went viral, with over 144,000 likes on Twitter.