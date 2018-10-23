Titanic ll set to sail in 2022 along the same ill-fated route, promising ‘an authentic Titanic experience’

A replica of the ill-fated ship Titanic is set to sail in 2022, following the same route as the original ship, while boasting of an “authentic Titanic experience.”

Spearheaded by Australian mining tycoon Clive Palmer, shipping company Blue Star Line announced its plans to have the Titanic II completed and sailing within the next four years.

READ MORE: 106 years later, Halifax remembers Titanic disaster

“Blue Star Line will create an authentic Titanic experience, providing passengers with a ship that has the same interiors and cabin layout as the original vessel, while integrating modern safety procedures, navigation methods and 21st century technology to produce the highest level of luxurious comfort,” Palmer said in a statement. “Titanic II is a unique project that will generate unprecedented international exposure and public interest.”

Palmer originally announced his plans to build a replica of the doomed original in 2012, with the hope of having it set sail by 2016. However, the plans were put on hold over a financial dispute.

The planned $500-million replica will be built to the same size dimensions of the Titanic, and will carry over 2,400 passengers and about 500 crew members.

This time around, Titanic II will have enough lifeboats for everyone onboard in the event of a tragedy. According to Blue Line, the ship will have 18 fully enclosed, motor driven lifeboats, each with a capacity of up to 250 people.

READ MORE: Report added to Titanic exhibit in Halifax

“The ship will follow the original journey, carrying passengers from Southampton to New York, but she will also circumnavigate the globe, inspiring and enchanting people while attracting unrivalled attention, intrigue and mystery in every port she visits,” Palmer said. “In 1912 the Titanic was the ship of dreams. For over a century Titanic’s legend has been powered by mystery, intrigue and respect for all she stood for.”

On April 15, 1912, the RMS Titanic sank in the early morning hours after striking an iceberg off the coast of Newfoundland, just four days into its maiden voyage, claiming the lives of over 1,500 people.