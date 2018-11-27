Massive cow named Knickers has been deemed too large to eat

A massive Australian cow named Knickers has been spared the slaughterhouse and the dinner table thanks to its sheer size.

The behemoth bovine hails from a farm in the town of Myalup in Western Australia and was recently saved from the barbecue because of its size, standing nearly two metres tall and weighing more than a car.

“He was too big to go into the export plant’s chain,” Geoff Pearson, the steer’s owner, told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC). “We have a high turnover of cattle, and he was lucky enough to stay behind.”

According to Pearson, the cow stands 194 centimetres tall and weighs about 1,400 kilograms, double the weight of an average dairy cow and about a 50 centimetres taller.

“It was too heavy. I wouldn’t be able to put it through a processing facility,” Pearson told Perth Now. “So I think it will just live happily ever after.”

The farmer said the cow has been put to work since being saved from the dinner table, leading and coaching other cattle.

“You’ll put him in a paddock and all the other cattle seem to get attracted to him,” Pearson told ABC. “Whenever he wants to get up and start walking, there’s a trail of hundreds of cattle following him.”

“We all know when Knickers is on the move,” he said.