This ‘gold-diggin’ dog sneaks out to McDonald’s, acts like a stray to scam customers for burgers

An Oklahoma woman is not lovin’ it anymore and is calling out her “gold-diggin’” dog for apparently sneaking out at night to go to a McDonald’s and act like a stray to scam customers for burgers.

On Sunday, Betsy Reyes shamed her “fat ass” dog Princess on Facebook for her late-night antics.

“If you see my dog @ the McDonald’s on shields, quit feeding her fat ass bc she don’t know how to act & be leaving the house all the time to go walking to McDonald’s at night,” Reyes said. “She’s not even a stray dog. She’s just a gold diggin ass bitch that be acting like she’s a stray so people will feel bad for her & feed her burgers.”

The woman even caught Princess in the act. Reyes posted two videos on social media showing Princess working the parking lot at McDonald’s.

“When I caught her ass in the act,” she wrote.

The video shows Reyes pulling up her car beside Princess when the dog immediately recognized her, and began wagging her tail.

Reyes’ shaming of her dog has been liked over 290,000 times on Facebook and has been shared nearly 275,000 times.

Good girl, Princess.