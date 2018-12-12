Kelowna man leads Vernon police on extensive foot chase

A Kelowna man led Vernon police on an extensive foot chase on Monday, with the suspect running through a golf course before eventually getting caught.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP said Cameron Fox, 33, has been charged with break and enter with intent, escape lawful custody and possession of stolen property. Fox was arrested on December 10th, around noon, following the chase through the Spallumcheen area.

Police say the chase began when they were notified of a possible break and enter taking place along the 11300 block of Westside Road in Vernon. Upon attending the residence at approximately 11 a.m., police say a man met them at the front door of the home, claiming he was meeting a friend at the property. But police say his story didn’t add up.

The suspect was detained for further investigation, which led police to another property on Westside Road, where the suspect said his vehicle was parked. Police learned, though, that the truck was stolen. At that point, the suspect fled, leading multiple officers on an extensive foot chase through the Desert Cove community, the Spallumcheen Golf Course and into a nearby residential community.

“It was the responding officer’s intuition in this case that led him to an area where further stolen property was located,” said Vernon RCMP Cst. Kelly Brett. “After realizing his story just wasn’t adding up, the suspect male fled from the officer, which activated a multi-unit response, including the police service dog.”

Police say the suspect was eventually located hiding in bushes in the Golfview Place area and was taken into custody.

“The containment set up by the officers on scene, along with the communication between them is what lead to the successful apprehension of the suspect without further incident,” said Brett.

Fox was remanded in custody and was scheduled to make a court appearance today.