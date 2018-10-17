Meth seized in midnight foot chase, Winnipeg police say
A 21-year-old Winnipeg man faces drug and weapons charges after he tried to evade police at 12:15 a.m. Wednesday.
The chase began when police patrolling in the area of Charles Street and Boyd Avenue recognized a man with an outstanding warrant.
The man took off on a bicycle and was chased by police to the front of a residence in the 300 block of Redwood Avenue, where he was taken into custody.
A search found meth with a street value of around $350 on the suspect, and a subsequent investigation with the K9 unit uncovered a machete that police believe was discarded by the suspect during the chase.
Blaine Thadeus Harper, 21, has been charged with possessing meth, possessing a weapon, failure to comply with conditions of a recognizance, and two counts of failing to comply with a probation order. He was also processed on warrants for failing to attend court and two counts of failing to comply with probation.
