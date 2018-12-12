2 men facing charges after Berwick, N.S., traffic stop leads to gunfire, police chase

Two men are facing charges after a traffic stop led to the firing of a gun, a police chase and a Nova Scotia highway closure.

The incident happened near Berwick, N.S., at around 4 a.m. Tuesday. RCMP had stopped a vehicle on Highway 101 for a Motor Vehicle Act offence.

RCMP say there was an “interaction” between the police officer and a 26-year-old man, which resulted “in the discharge of a firearm.” Police have not said who fired the firearm.

Police said the driver fled into a wooded area and was eventually arrested. Meanwhile, the passenger remained in the vehicle and was arrested.

Dhari Salman Shalaan, 26, of Halifax is charged with escaping lawful custody, assaulting a peace officer and resisting or obstructing a peace officer.

Treyton Alexander Marsman, 20, of Lakeside in the Halifax area, is charged with one count of resisting or obstructing a peace officer.

Both men are scheduled to appear in Kentville Provincial Court on Wednesday and police say more charges are pending against them.

The highway was closed between exits 15 and 16 all Tuesday, and into Wednesday, as investigators collected evidence.

The Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) is also investigating the incident because it was a serious incident involving police.