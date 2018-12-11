Crime
December 11, 2018 9:13 am

N.S. RCMP close Hwy 101 near Berwick for ‘unfolding situation’

Rebecca Lau | Global News By Reporter  Global News

Highway 101 between Exits 15 and 16 was closed Tuesday morning due to an "unfolding situation."

The RCMP is on the scene of what they’re calling an “unfolding situation” near Berwick, N.S.

Police tweeted Tuesday morning that the eight-kilometre stretch of Highway 101 between Exits 15 and 16 would be closed for most of the day, and traffic was being re-routed to Highway 1.

At 8:12 a.m., RCMP indicated on their Twitter account that “there is no risk to the public regarding the situation” but did not explain what was happening.

Annapolis Valley Regional Centre for Education closed Somerset and District Elementary School for the day.

— More to come…

