N.S. RCMP close Hwy 101 near Berwick for ‘unfolding situation’

The RCMP is on the scene of what they’re calling an “unfolding situation” near Berwick, N.S.

Police tweeted Tuesday morning that the eight-kilometre stretch of Highway 101 between Exits 15 and 16 would be closed for most of the day, and traffic was being re-routed to Highway 1.

RCMP vehicles can be seen in distance from overpass at exit 15. @globalhalifax https://t.co/MLkUBQvGTj —

Dave Squires (@DaveWSquires) December 11, 2018

At 8:12 a.m., RCMP indicated on their Twitter account that “there is no risk to the public regarding the situation” but did not explain what was happening.

Annapolis Valley Regional Centre for Education closed Somerset and District Elementary School for the day.

Dec. 11/18: Somerset and District Elementary School is closed for students and staff today. — Annapolis Valley Regional Centre for Education (@AVRCE_NS) December 11, 2018

— More to come…