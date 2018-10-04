Man runs through traffic on 22nd Street during foot chase with Saskatoon police

A man is in custody after running through traffic on a busy street during the dinner hour on Wednesday in an effort to avoid being caught by Saskatoon police.

Officers called to a disturbance at a home in the 200-block of Avenue X North encountered man with an outstanding warrant for break and enter.

Police said he brandished a box cutter and then led officers on a foot chase.

A Taser was deployed when the man turned back towards officers, but it did not stop him.

The foot chase continued across 22nd Street West before the man was arrested.

Police said there were times during the chase when the man threatened to harm himself.

The 29-year-old Saskatoon man is charged with assaulting a police officer with a weapon, and breaching an undertaking.