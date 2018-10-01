View full results
Crime
October 1, 2018 4:21 pm

Cash, cigarettes stolen in armed robbery at Saskatoon convenience store

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

An armed robber reportedly entered a Saskatoon convenience store, produced a rifle, and fled with cash and cigarettes.

Saskatoon police are on the lookout for the person responsible for an armed robbery at a convenience store on Monday.

Officers were called to the 3700-block of Diefenbaker Drive at around 12:30 a.m. CT on Oct. 1.

A man reportedly entered the store, produced a rifle, and then fled with an undisclosed amount of cash and cigarettes. He was last seen running northbound in the alley behind the business.

No injuries were reported.

The man is described as five-foot six, and was last seen wearing a dark grey hoodie with the hood up to conceal his identity. He also wore a black belt with a large silver belt buckle and black shoes with white soles.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

