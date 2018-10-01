Cash, cigarettes stolen in armed robbery at Saskatoon convenience store

Saskatoon police are on the lookout for the person responsible for an armed robbery at a convenience store on Monday.

Officers were called to the 3700-block of Diefenbaker Drive at around 12:30 a.m. CT on Oct. 1.

READ MORE: Cash, cigarettes stolen from Saskatoon store by 2 men armed with shotgun

Related Loaded handgun found on driver in Saskatoon

A man reportedly entered the store, produced a rifle, and then fled with an undisclosed amount of cash and cigarettes. He was last seen running northbound in the alley behind the business.

No injuries were reported.

READ MORE: Armed men rob Manchester Brew Pub off-sale

The man is described as five-foot six, and was last seen wearing a dark grey hoodie with the hood up to conceal his identity. He also wore a black belt with a large silver belt buckle and black shoes with white soles.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.