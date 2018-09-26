Loaded handgun found on driver in Saskatoon
A man is facing numerous weapon charges after Saskatoon police allegedly found him with a loaded handgun.
Officers made a high-risk stop late Tuesday afternoon near the intersection of Powe Street and Rayner Avenue after receiving reports a man in an SUV had a firearm.
Police said he was found with a loaded handgun, along with an imitation firearm, ammunition, a knife, bear spray, an axe, and fentanyl.
The 39-year-old man is facing 26 weapons-related charges, along with fentanyl possession and breach of probation charges.
He is scheduled to appear Wednesday afternoon in Saskatoon provincial court.
