Loaded handgun found on driver in Saskatoon

A man is facing numerous weapon charges after Saskatoon police allegedly found him with a loaded handgun.

Officers made a high-risk stop late Tuesday afternoon near the intersection of Powe Street and Rayner Avenue after receiving reports a man in an SUV had a firearm.

READ MORE: 4 people bear-sprayed in Saskatoon home during break and enter

Police said he was found with a loaded handgun, along with an imitation firearm, ammunition, a knife, bear spray, an axe, and fentanyl.

The 39-year-old man is facing 26 weapons-related charges, along with fentanyl possession and breach of probation charges.

He is scheduled to appear Wednesday afternoon in Saskatoon provincial court.