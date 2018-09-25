Crime
Pair accused of gas and dash in stolen truck arrested in Saskatoon

A social media post led to the arrest of two people accused of a gas and dash in a stolen truck west of Saskatoon.

Saskatoon police were alerted to a suspicious truck in a parking lot at Faithfull Avenue and 42nd Street East late Monday afternoon.

The caller told police the truck was the same as one on a social media site with a caption it had left a service station in a town west of the city without paying.

Patrol officers located the truck and a check found it had been reported stolen from Edmonton several days earlier.

A search of the vehicle turned up false identification documents, a printer, other items police said were related to fraudulent activity, and over 200 grams of cannabis resin.

A 31-year-old Edmonton man and a 28-year-old woman from Moose Jaw, Sask., have been charged with trafficking a controlled substance, possession of stolen property, and breaching court conditions.

The woman was also wanted for theft and fraud.

Police continue to investigate and said more charges may be laid.

